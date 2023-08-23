First of its kind avant-garde Sā Ladakh Festival comes to an end, second edition expected next year

By Ayushi Agarwal

Leh (Ladakh) [India], August 23 : Asia’s highest contemporary land art exhibition Sā Ladakh came to end here on Wednesday with a closing ceremony that witnessed around 300 people including artists, national and international, and locals witnessing the projection of light in the natural surface by German artist Philipp Frank, folk music by the Ladakhi band ‘Dashugs’ and a musical rendition by Sebastian Fuchs, spokesperson of the German embassy in New Delhi, against the scenic disko valley.

Dashugs is a Ladakhi band that aims to revive the folk music of the region. Their music aims to preserve the Ladakhi Culture by adding a contemporary twist.

While speaking toat the closing ceremony, Raki Nikahetiya, the co-founder of Sā Ladakh expressed his contentment over the successful completion of the first edition of Sā Ladakh.

“It has been an amazing experience. We had, I think over 300 - 400 guests attending the show. We had amazing light art by Philipp Frank from Germany. We had a local band and quite the legend In the region”, said Raki.

“I think it was a very emotional experience for all of us. We got together. It was only three of us who started it. And now it's so many who share the same idea about culture, climate and community. So , it's been an amazing experience. And we're looking forward to the next edition. Learning also what we can make better how we can keep the community field going for the next years to come”, he added.

Renowned German artist Philipp Frank expressed his optimism of having the second edition hopefully next year.

While Sebastian Fuchs, who is the spokesperson of the German embassy in New Delhi stated that it was the ‘first of its kind’ of festival and that also a cultural contribution and celebration of India’s G20 Presidency.

“I am standing here at disko valley which is a very special place in Leh. We just closed the first sa Ladakh festival . The German embassy was supporting the team of Indian and Austrian artist to put this festival together. There were many many local Aritst showing their pieces all along the mountain”, said Sebastian to ANI.

“I had the pleasure to play some good music. It was a nice, colourful ending to first of its kind festival . For us (German embassy), it was the cultural contribution and celebration of India’s G20 presidency and the topic is One earth, one family and one future”, he added.

The closing ceremony of sa Ladakh that took place on Wednesday commenced on August 1 this year that focussed on climate, culture and community with the help of artists harnessing the transformative potential of their artworks to spread a crucial message to conserve our precious natural resources and to instigate a profound appreciation for nature.

