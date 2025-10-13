First seven Israeli hostages freed, reunited with families after crossing into Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 13 : The first seven Israeli hostages freed from Hamas captivity have safely crossed into Israel and are now being reunited with their families, according to the Israel Defence Forces (IDF).

Personnel from the IDF Manpower Directorate and medical teams are accompanying the seven hostages, Eitan Mor, Alon Ohel, Ziv Berman, Gali Berman, Guy Gilboa-Dalal, Omri Miran, and Matan Angrest, as they undergo initial medical evaluations at a facility in southern Israel.

The IDF confirmed that representatives are also with the families at the hospital, providing regular updates as the emotional reunions take place. "IDF representatives are accompanying all family members who are waiting at the hospital and continue to provide them with ongoing updates.The IDF is prepared to receive additional hostages who are expected to be transferred to the Red Cross later on," it said in a statement.

In a post on X, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office expressed relief and solidarity as the hostages returned to safety.

"The Government of Israel embraces our hostages who have returned to their border: Alon Ohel, Matan Angrest, Gali Berman, Ziv Berman, Guy Gilboa-Dalal, Eitan Mor and Omri Miran," the statement read.

"The Government of Israel is committed to the return of all hostages held by the enemy and will work to that effect relentlessly and with determination."

The IDF also released footage showing the exact moment when the freed hostages Matan Angrest, Gali and Ziv Berman, Alon Ohel, Eitan Mor, Omri Miran, and Guy Gilboa-Dalal were handed over by Hamas to the Red Cross and crossed into Israel.

According to the Times of Israel, the Red Cross convoy escorted the hostages to the Israeli side, where they were received by IDF troops and transported to an army facility near Re'im. There, the freed individuals will complete their medical and psychological evaluations before meeting their families.

Meanwhile, the IDF said another convoy of Red Cross vehicles is heading to southern Gaza to collect several more hostages expected to be released later in the day.

Emotional footage also emerges as more hostages about to be released. Footages show families speaking to thier loved ones ahead of release from Hamas captivity after two years.

As per Times of Israel, Avishai David, the father of hostage Evyatar David, spoke Channel 12 that he and his family are waiting to "hug, smell, and breathe" their son upon his release, after speaking with him in a video call while he remains in Hamas captivity.

The release has drawn widespread international praise. The European Union's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas welcomed the development, calling it a "crucial milestone towards peace."

"President Trump made this breakthrough possible," she wrote on X, referring to the US president's mediation efforts in facilitating the hostage release deal.

The release marks the first phase of a larger hostage exchange and ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, raising hopes for further releases and progress toward regional stability.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor