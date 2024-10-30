"First time in history of New York City, schools will be closed on Diwali"; says US official

New York [US], October 30 : In a historic move, New York City schools will close on November 1 to observe the Hindu festival, Diwali. This marks the first time the city's schools have recognised the holiday.

"This year Diwali is special. For the first time in the history of New York City, schools will be closed on Friday, November 1 for the festival of Diwali," Dilip Chauhan, Deputy Commissioner of the Mayor's Office for International Affairs, said.

"It's not easy in New York City, where 1.1 million students are studying in the school, to declare the school a public holiday," said Chauhan. "So many community leadersthey started this movement many years agocommunity advocates, elected officials. But finally, under the administration of New York City Mayor Eric Adams, they have declared, The administration has declared, November 1st, Friday is a school holiday."

Further, Chauhan highlighted the significance of this decision, citing years of advocacy from community leaders and officials. "When the student has to choose about the school or their celebration Diwali is not a one-day celebration It's a five-day celebration Sometimes they have to do the prayer during the day of Diwali. They have to go to the temple so they have to choose the temple or the school now. They are not under pressure and this year."

With Diwali now a recognised holiday, students no longer face this dilemma. "After October 31st is Halloween night, they don't have pressure to go the next day to school," Chauhan noted.

Chauhan expressed gratitude to Mayor Eric Adams for declaring Diwali a public holiday. "We are so proud; also, Mayor Eric Adams has declared this Diwali. So, we are all very grateful to him. Happy Diwali to everyone."

Earlier in June, New York City officially declared Diwali as a public school holiday. Diwali is a festival of lights and one of the major events celebrated by Hindus, Jains, Sikhs and Buddhists. And it is now a public school holiday, giving students in New York City the day off to celebrate.

Meanwhile, the American First Lady, Jill Biden, and President Joe Biden hosted a Diwali celebration at the White House on October 28, inviting Indian-Americans from across the United States to attend.

This was the couple's last Diwali celebration as President and First Lady. Over the years, the Bidens' Diwali celebration has added a unique touch to this luminous tradition.

White House shared the pictures of the Diwali celebrations on X and wrote, "Happy Diwali from the White House! Together, may we show the power in the gathering of light."

