Five injured as train derails after Balochistan explosion

New Delhi, Jan 18 At least five people were injured in an explosion near a railway track in the Mashkaf area in Balochistans Bolan district on Tuesday, a senior official of Pakistan Railways said, the Dawn reported.

The blast occurred when the Rawalpindi-bound Jaffer Express was passing by the area. The train was coming from Quetta.

The official said the blast had also derailed the train from the track, resulting in injuries to at least five persons who were moved to a nearby hospital.

The police have not yet issued a statement on the incident.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qaddos Bizenjo in a statement strongly condemned the blast and directed the authorities to provide immediate relief to the persons injured in the incident.

On November 2 last year, at least 13 people were injured, including four critically, in a blast in Balochistan's Kharan district, Station House Officer (SHO) Mohammad Qasim had said.

The explosion had occurred shortly after a vehicle of security forces passed through the area. The bomb was planted in a motorbike, the SHO had said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor