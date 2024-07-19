Five killed after torrential rains hit China's Shaanxi

Xi'an (China), July 19 Five people have been confirmed dead and eight others are still missing after torrential rains hit the city of Baoji, northwest China's Shaanxi Province since Tuesday, local authorities said Friday.

Heavy downpours lashed Baoji between 7 am Tuesday and 10 am Wednesday, with its main urban areas experiencing a record-high daily precipitation since meteorological records began, reports Xinhua news agency.

The heavy rainfall has caused mountain torrents and damaged roads.

A total of 7,848 people have been relocated.

