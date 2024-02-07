Five killed in car crash on expressway in Cambodia

Phnom Penh, Feb 7 Five people were killed in a road accident in Speu province in Cambodia's Samraong Tong district on Wednesday.

The accident occurred on the Phnom Penh-Sihanoukville Expressway at 6:44 a.m. local time when a fast driving car crashed into a guardrail at a curve, said Tab Lon, provincial deputy police chief in charge of road traffic.

The accident occurred as the vehicle was being speedily driven, Xinhua news agency reported.

Road accidents caused many deaths in the Southeast Asian nation.

In 2023, some 1,590 people were killed in road accidents, as 4,515 others injured, National Police said in a report.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor