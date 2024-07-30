Five killed in coal mine collapse in Vietnam

Hanoi, July 30 Five miners were buried after a coal mine collapsed in Ha Long City, Vietnam's northern province of Quang Ninh, Vietnam News Agency reported.

The incident occurred on Monday night, Xinhua news agency reported.

The miners were working for Hon Gai Coal Company under the Vietnam Coal-Mineral Group.

Identities of all five workers have been identified as the search and rescue efforts finished at 5.28 a.m. on Tuesday.

The case is being further investigated to clarify the cause.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor