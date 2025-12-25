Five killed in helicopter crash on Mount Kilimanjaro

Dar Es Salaam, Dec 25 Tanzania's Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA) on Thursday confirmed that five people were killed on Wednesday after a helicopter crashed at the Barafu Camp on Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's highest mountain.

"With deep regret, the authority confirms that all five people on board lost their lives as a result of the accident," the TCAA said in a statement.

Police later identified the victims as two Czech tourists, a Zimbabwean pilot, a Tanzanian medical doctor, and a Tanzanian mountain guide, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Kilimanjaro regional police commander, Simon Maigwa, said the Airbus H125, owned by a Tanzanian company, crashed Wednesday afternoon while on a rescue mission to evacuate the two Czech tourists after they experienced health problems.

An official investigation has been launched to establish the circumstances and cause of the crash, the TCAA said.

Mount Kilimanjaro, located in northern Tanzania, is a major destination for climbers and tourists from around the world.

Earlier this year, the Tanzanian authorities had confirmed that they are preparing to introduce regulations for operating cable transport, also known as cable car systems, to boost the country's tourism and transport infrastructure.

Habibu Suluo, Director General of the Land Transport Regulatory Authority (LATRA), said that eight regions -- Dar es Salaam, Arusha, Tanga, Coast, Morogoro, Mbeya, Kilimanjaro, and Iringa -- have been identified to operate cable transport.

"Cable transport will help tourists access tourist attractions located in mountainous areas within a short time," he told a news conference in the port city of Dar es Salaam in April this year.

Suluo said LATRA, which regulates railway and road transport in the country, has also been mandated to regulate cable transport.

According to Suluo, the proposed cable transport will be introduced in Tanzania on Africa's highest peak, Mount Kilimanjaro, in mountainous regions such as Mbeya and Iringa, and in congested regions, including Arusha and Dar es Salaam.

Suluo dismissed concerns that the introduction of cable transport on Mount Kilimanjaro will result in job losses for porters who assist climbers, saying the technology is intended to complement and not replace.

