Five killed in military helicopter crash in Turkey

Ankara, Dec 9 Five soldiers were killed and another one critically injured on Monday after a military helicopter crashed during a training flight in Turkey's southwest Isparta province, local media reported.

The province's Governor Abdullah Erin said that Brigadier General Isa Baydilli, also Isparta Army Aviation School commander, was among the casualties, Xinhua news agency reported, quoting local broadcaster NTV.

Emergency response teams, including ambulances and firefighters, were immediately dispatched to the scene near a gas station in the Keciborlu district.

On June 1, 2017, at least 13 military personnel were killed in a helicopter crash in Turkey's Sirnak Province.

According to the Turkish Armed Forces statement, an AS 532 Cougar-type helicopter carrying 13 personnel took off from a military command in Senoba, Sirnak. Shortly afterwards, the helicopter hit a high-voltage line and crashed.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor