Five killed in Russian missile attacks on Ukraine's Kharkiv

Kyiv, May 31 (IANS/DPA) At least five people were killed and more than 24 injured in Russian missile attacks in the north-eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said on Telegram on Friday.

Most of the victims lived in a five-storey apartment block. The attacks also damaged a fire engine and an ambulance, he said.

At least 20 residential buildings were damaged as a result of the attack. The Russian military fired five missiles at the city, he said.

The capital, Kyiv, was attacked with at least one cruise missile, the authorities said, adding that a car repair shop, a car wash and half a dozen vehicles were damaged by falling rocket debris.

A transformer station was damaged, the energy company DTEK said, but the power supply has already been restored. There were no casualties.

Ukraine has been fending off a full-scale Russian invasion for over two years. Due to Russian attacks on the Ukrainian power supply, there are repeated power cuts.

