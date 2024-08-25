Five killed in Ukrainian attack on Russia's Belgorod region

Moscow, Aug 25 Five people were killed and 12 others injured on Sunday in an attack by Ukrainian armed forces on the village of Rakitnoye in Russia's Belgorod region, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

The attack also caused severe damage to local infrastructure, destroying 10 private homes, two commercial buildings, and four passenger vehicles, the governor said.

"The administration will conduct a house-to-house inspection during daylight hours," he said, adding that emergency and recovery services would soon begin restoration work, Xinhua news agency reported.

On August 24, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked over 30 settlements in Russia's border region of Belgorod over the past 24 hours, Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Saturday.

The attacks targeted nine districts in the region, resulting in five people injured, Gladkov said in a Telegram post.

Russia declared a federal-level state of emergency in the Belgorod region last week as Ukrainian forces continued their offensive near the Russian borders, Xinhua news agency reported.

Russia's Defence Ministry said on Saturday the Russian forces continue to repel the attacks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces into its territory, adding that Ukraine has lost more than 360 servicemen and 29 armoured vehicles over the past 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor