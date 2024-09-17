Five missing after cargo ship sinks off Brazilian coast

Sao Paulo, Sep 17 At least five people were missing and four others were rescued after a cargo ship sank off the coast of the Brazilian northeastern state of Pernambuco, local media reported.

The boat, named "Concordia," sank 15 kilometres from Ponta das Pedras beach in the municipality of Goiania on Sunday night, Xinhua news agency reported quoting local media.

The Brazilian Navy announced in a statement that it activated the rescue and emergency protocols through the use of boats and an Air Force plane, which allowed the rescue of four crew members of the boat who were in good condition.

The owner of the boat, Antonio Goncalves, told the Globo news network that the boat, with the capacity to transport 180 tons, carried construction materials and food to Fernando de Noronha, where some of the most admired beaches in Brazil are located.

