Five people injured in grenade attacks in Balochistan

Balochistan [Pakistan], July 10 : Five people, including women and children, were injured on Wednesday after a grenade attack happened on a house in Turbat, as reported by Dawn.

Referring to authorities, Dawn also reported that in a separate grenade attack, a police check post was also attacked in Sibi.

According to the media report citing the police, a hand grenade was thrown by unidentified attackers on motorcycles at the residence of Muhammad Younis in the Absar area of Turbat, the divisional headquarters of Makran division in Kech district.

The grenade explosion took place in the backyard, injuring five people and damaging parts of the house.

Dawn reported that police rushed to the site and moved the injured people to the District Hospital Turbat, wherein they were identified as Hajra, Mahlab, Fatima, Naz Gul, and Muhammad Ibrahim.

In another incident, unknown assailants hurled a grenade at a police checkpoint at the Sibi-Harnai railway crossing gate, Dawn reported.

Although the grenade exploded at the post, no injuries were reported and the attackers fled the scene on a motorcycle.

Referring to the police, Dawn reported that the incidents were being investigated and that no group has claimed responsibility for either of the attacks.

Seperately, a series of coordinated attacks and explosions rocked multiple government installations across Balochistan late on Tuesday night, as the Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) claimed responsibility and announced the launch of "Operation Baam (Dawn)."

While Pakistani authorities have yet to confirm the full extent of the damage, local sources report significant disruption in the affected areas. Explosions reportedly targeted military checkpoints, communications infrastructure, and administrative facilities.

Security forces have reportedly launched search operations in the targeted districts, and communication in parts of Kech and Panjgur remained disrupted as of Wednesday morning.

Operation Baam reflects a growing insurgent capacity in the region and underscores the volatile security environment in Pakistan's south-western province, which has seen repeated cycles of armed rebellion and state crackdowns over the past two decades.

Balochistan has been the focus of persistent human rights concerns for decades.

The region has faced cycles of violence involving separatist movements, heavy military presence, enforced disappearances, and economic marginalisation. These issues have drawn attention from human rights organisations, journalists, and international observers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor