Five people killed in migrant camp explosion near Afghanistan-Pakistan border

Kabul, Sep 19 Five people were killed and three others injured after an explosion took place in a migrant area at the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, deteriorating the humanitarian crisis in the region, local media reported on Friday.

An explosion struck the migrant camp area in Chaman near Pakistan-Afghanistan border late Thursday evening, claiming the lives of two people and injuring three others, Afghanistan's leading news agency Khaama Press reported.

Deputy Commissioner Habib Bangalzai stated that the blast took place at a taxi stand where Afghan migrants and local residents were present. Following the explosion, rescue teams quickly reached the site.

Bangalzai stated that five people were killed while three others injured people were taken to government hospital in Chaman. Officials are still working to find the identities of victims.

A bomb disposal team gathered evidence from the site of the incident. Early probe suggests an improvised explosive device was hidden in the belongings of the passengers, Khaama Press reported, citing The Express Tribune.

Hospital sources said that the wounded were in critical condition. Security personnel sealed off the area as emergency crews took victims to nearby medical facilities.

The attack comes amid Pakistan's mass deportations of Afghan migrants, compelling thousands of families to leave their homes and livelihoods and return to harsh conditions.

Overcrowding, food shortages and lack of shelter at Afghanistan-Pakistan border crossings have deteriorated the humanitarian situation. Humanitarian organisations have warned of increasing risk for Afghan returnees.

Earlier this month, Afghan migrants in Pakistan said that there has been a surge in forced deportations from the country in the recent days. Afghan migrants in Pakistan stated that the Pakistani government has escalated the process of the forced removal of Afghan migrants after the designated deadline expired on August 31, Afghanistan's leading news outlet Tolo News reported.

Mir Miakhil, a representative of Afghan migrants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, stated, "People are extremely anxious because they have been doing business here for nearly 40 years, and dismantling everything in such a short period is impossible."

Atiqullah Mansoor, an Afghan migrant in Pakistan, said that Pakistani authorities have intensified the deportations of Afghan migrants despite the repeated appeals from migrants and international organisations.

Mansoor said, "Not only did they not halt the deportations, but they escalated the process. We and international organisations have repeatedly appealed to the Pakistani government to carry out the deportations in a gradual and safe manner."

Several other Afghan migrants slammed the Pakistani government's decision to not extend their visas. Afghan migrants said that they are facing problems due to Pakistani government's refusal to not extend their visas.

Some migrant rights activists stressed the need to address the challenges faced by refugees and urged the Pakistan government to stop the forced deportations until the situation becomes normal in Afghanistan.

