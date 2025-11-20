Five soldiers among suspects in Syrian arms smuggling network, Israel says

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 20 (ANI/TPS): Israel uncovered a significant weapons smuggling network involving several northern residents, including five soldiers, the authorities announced on Wednesday.

According to the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), the Israel Defence Forces and the Israel Police, the suspects were repeatedly transporting weapons from Syria into Israel and handing them over to criminal elements in the north.

The smuggled weapons included explosives, RPG missiles, assault rifles, and large quantities of ammunition. Among those arrested is Iyad Halabi, 45, a sergeant major from Yarka, a northern Druze village, and Rami Abu Shah, 49, of the Israeli-Arab town of Shfaram, who coordinated with Syrian arms traffickers. (ANI/TPS)

