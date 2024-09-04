Five Syrian security personnel injured in attack on governor's convoy in Daraa

Damascus, Sep 4 Five members of the Syrian security forces were injured in an attack on a government official's convoy in the southern province of Daraa on Wednesday, local police reported.

The convoy, which belonged to the governor of Daraa, was returning from the city of Al-Harak when it was struck by an improvised explosive device planted by armed militants, according to a police statement.

A clash erupted between security personnel and the militants following the explosion, lasting nearly half an hour, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting the government al-Watan newspaper.

Authorities confirmed that the injured security members sustained minor injuries. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Syrian military regained control of Daraa in 2018 after driving rebel forces to the northwestern province of Idlib.

However, the region continues to experience sporadic security incidents and attacks, threatening its fragile security situation.

