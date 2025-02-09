Five Thai nationals freed from Hamas captivity arrive back in Thailand

Bangkok [Thailand], February 9 : Thailand on Sunday welcomed the five Thai nationals recently freed from Hamas captivity, as they arrived back in Thailand from Israel at Suvarnabhumi Airport.

Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa, along with Deputy Foreign Minister Russ Jalichandra and the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Labour, were present at the airport.

Sharing a post on X, the Thailand Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote, "FM @AmbPoohMaris, VFM @RussJalichandra, and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Labor, welcomed the five recently released Thai nationals upon their arrival to Thailand from Israel at the Suvarnabhumi Airport."

"The Minister expressed his happiness that all five Thais had returned safely and emphasised the government's continued efforts in securing the success of the release. The Minister thanked all parties involved, and affirmed the commitment to working continuously towards the release of one remaining Thai hostage and bringing the remains of the two Thai nationals back to Thailand, as well as reaffirmed that all government agencies are determined to assist all Thais who are working abroad," the post added.

https://x.com/MFAThai/status/1888424866505965888

The workers are identified as Sathien Suwannakham from Nong Bua Lam Phu, Pongsak Thaenna from Buri Ram, Watchara Sriaoun from Udon Thani, Surasak Rumnao from Udon Thani, and Bannawat Saethao from Nan, according to a report by Bangkok Post.

Thai Labour Ministry reported that before the conflict between Hamas and Israel began on October 7, 2023, approximately 35,000 Thai workers were in Israel. Around 9,000 returned to Thailand during the conflict, but many chose to return to work in Israel later. This year, Thailand plans to send 10,000 workers to Israel's agricultural sector and another 8,000 to the construction sector.

Meanwhile, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said on Saturday that three hostages released by Hamas were on their way to Israel, where they will undergo an initial medical assessment. Hamas released three Israeli hostages as part of deal in exchange for release of Palestinian prisoners.

In a post on X, IDF stated, "The 3 returning hostages are currently being accompanied by IDF and ISA forces on their return to Israeli territory, where they will undergo an initial medical assessment. The IDF salutes and embraces the returning hostages as they make their way home to the State of Israel."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor