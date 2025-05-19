Five UN aid trucks transferred to Gaza

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 19 (ANI/TPS): Five UN trucks containing humanitarian aid, including baby food, were transferred today (Monday) through the Kerem Shalom crossing from Israel into the Gaza Strip. All the aid was transferred after a careful security check by personnel from the Land Crossings Authority at the Ministry of Defence.

This was the first transfer of aid after Israel's government on Sunday decided to will allow a basic quantity of food to be brought in for the population in order to make certain that no starvation crisis develops in the Gaza Strip. The decision was made on the recommendation of the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) and based on the operational need to enable the expansion of the military operation in Gaza to defeat Hamas.

The IDF said in a statement that it will, "facilitate a humanitarian response in the Gaza Strip while making every effort to ensure that the humanitarian aid does not reach the Hamas terrorist organization." (ANI/TPS)

