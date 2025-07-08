Flash flood sweeps Nepal-China bridge and vehicles in Rasuwa; search operation underway

Kathmandu [Nepal], July 8 : A flash flood in the Bhotekoshi River, which forms the border between Nepal and China in Rasuwa district, has swept away the Miteri Bridge and several vehicles parked at the dry port, officials confirmed.

The flooding, triggered by heavy rainfall in Chinese territory, struck the border area early Tuesday morning, damaging infrastructure in the Timure area on the Nepali side.

"Many of the vehicles kept in the customs port along the Bhotekoshi River have been swept away by the flash flood after heavy rainfall on the Chinese side. At the time of flood about 200 vehicles were there at the customs port," Arjun Paudel, Chief District Officer of Rasuwa, confirmed toin a telephonic interview.

According to officials, the swollen river washed away the bridge that connects Nepal and China, leaving many traders stranded.

"We are in contact with the Nepal Army to conduct a search and rescue operation in the area as we have information that 12 of the Nepal Police personnel also are trapped in the locality. The water level is still high and the weather is also inclement," Paudel added.

Authorities have also received reports that some people may have been swept away along with the vehicles, and efforts are underway to confirm the details.

"The flood hit the area at around 3am (local time). No human casualties have been confirmed as of now but we have received information that some people also has been swept by the flood along with the vehicle in the morning who were sleeping inside those parked along the dry port. We are ascertaining the claims," Druba Prasad Adhikari, Assistant Chief District Officer of Rasuwagadhi, toldin a telephonic interview.

The cause of the flash flood is still under investigation. Police suspect that heavy rainfall in the Tibetan region may have triggered the surge, but the exact reason has not yet been confirmed.

Following the incident, local authorities have advised residents living along the Trishuli River to remain cautious.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor