Flash floods kill 17 in Afghanistan

Kabul, Aug 15 At least 17 people have been confirmed dead and scores of houses washed away as flash floods swept through several villages in Shinwari district and adjoining areas in Afghanistan's Parwan province, an official said on Monday

The flash floods triggered by heavy rains on Sunday evening killed 13 persons in Shinwari district and four others in the neighbouring Siagurd, Xinhua news agency quoted the official as saying.

Several more villagers have gone missing, the official said.

The exact number of casualties and property damages are yet to be determined, he added.

More than 200 people have been killed and scores of others injured due to torrential rains and flooding in Afghanistan in the recent months.

