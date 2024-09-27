Flash floods kill three, injures 20 in Afghanistan

Kabul, Sep 27 At least three people lost their lives and 20 others sustained injuries as flash floods swept through parts of eastern Afghanistan's Nangarhar province on Friday morning, a local official said.

Heavy rains triggered flash floods in the outskirts of the province's Koz Kunar district, said Provincial Director for Information and Culture Qurishi Badlon.

According to Badlon, the floods also caused heavy financial damage to local people, as 150 residential houses have been destroyed throughout the district, Xinhua news agency reported.

Afghanistan's weather department has forecast more rains and warned of flooding in 12 out of the country's 34 provinces in the next two days.

