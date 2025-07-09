Flash floods wash away Nepal-China trade route, leave 8 dead

Kathmandu, July 9 At least eight people died and 19 have gone missing in the flash floods that struck Nepal's Rasuwa district, according to Nepal Police.

The missing reportedly included 11 Nepali nationals, including two police personnel and six Chinese nationals.

The flood on Tuesday wrought extensive damage to crucial trade infrastructure along the Nepal-China border, disrupting the Rasuwagadhi-Kerung trade corridor ahead of Nepal's major festivals.

Traders in Nepal are concerned that the losses may amount to billions of rupees, potentially causing a spike in the prices of imported goods during the festive period.

The primary imports through this border point included readymade garments, electronic items, footwear, and electric vehicles, the country's leading newspaper, The Kathmandu Post, reported.

The Assistant Chief District Officer of Rasuwa stated that the massive flood swept away the Nepal-China Friendship Bridge and several newly imported electric vehicles (EVs) parked at the dry port.

"We are currently focused on the search and rescue rather than collecting detailed damage reports," said Dhruba Prasad Adhikari, information officer at the Rasuwa District Administrative Office, adding that the damage assessment may be delayed due to adverse weather conditions.

"As the weather remains unpredictable, aerial rescue by helicopter has become difficult. All communication networks have been knocked out, and the road network brought to a halt," Adhikari said.

According to Ganga Bahadur Ghimire, senior vice president of the Nepal Trans Himalayan Border Commerce Association, the actual loss figures are still not estimated.

However, early reports suggest that the value of damaged goods and physical infrastructure could amount to billions of rupees.

"We've heard that 40 to 50 electric vehicles have been submerged, 17 containers carrying apples have been washed away, and 22 to 25 containers filled with footwear and electronic goods -- some already cleared through customs and others awaiting clearance -- have been inundated," Ghimire said.

"We don't know how soon the route will reopen. We urge the government to quickly build a Bailey bridge so that stranded containers can be cleared and festival-targeted goods can reach the markets," he added.

