Flawed policies threaten Pakistan's wheat security as Punjab blocks seed supply

Lahore [Pakistan], October 23 : Punjab's seed producers, who meet nearly 90 per cent of Pakistan's seed demand, have warned that misguided government actions are driving the agriculture sector toward collapse. The Seed Association of Pakistan (SAP) raised the alarm during a press briefing at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), as reported by The Express Tribune.

According to The Express Tribune, the association cautioned that unless immediate reforms are implemented, the worsening crisis could severely impact the nation's food security. LCCI President Faheemur Rehman Saigol expressed full support for the association's stance and urged the government to respond swiftly to prevent further damage.

SAP Chairman Rana Salman Mahmood Khan revealed that the Punjab Agriculture Regulatory Authority (PERA), in collaboration with the provincial Food Department, has halted the supply of wheat seed to other provinces. He warned that this policy would deepen the ongoing shortage and potentially cripple wheat production across Pakistan. "If the seed flow from Punjab is restricted, the entire country's wheat cultivation will face a devastating setback," he said.

Pakistan annually produces around 552,000 metric tonnes of seed, of which Punjab alone contributes about 516,000 metric tonnes, roughly 94% of the total national output. This dominant contribution makes the province's seed companies indispensable for sustaining Pakistan's grain production.

SAP has urgently requested meetings with officials from PERA and the Food Department to resolve the dispute. Letters have also been sent to President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, though no formal response has been received. In a direct appeal to Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, the association called for intervention to protect Pakistan's food supply, as cited by The Express Tribune.

"Wheat is the backbone of the nation's food security. Delays in seed distribution will push the country toward a major agricultural crisis," Khan emphasised. The association urged policymakers to prioritise national interest over bureaucratic hurdles and ensure timely seed movement to prevent an impending food catastrophe, as reported by The Express Tribune.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor