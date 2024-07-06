Flood alert for Pakistan provinces as monsoon season begins

Islamabad, July 6 Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a warning about the potential for flash floods and urban flooding due to the ongoing torrential rain, marking the beginning of the monsoon season in various parts of the country.

The National Emergency Operation Centre of the NDMA anticipates that the ongoing rain may cause flash floods in local streams of Islamabad, parts of east Punjab, and northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces, the authority said in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

The torrential rain may also cause urban flooding in several districts of the two provinces, including their densely populated capital cities, the statement added.

The NDMA also advised provincial disaster management authorities and local administrations to closely monitor the situation and take appropriate measures to safeguard the at-risk population, the statement read.

The NDMA also urged citizens to download its mobile application for disaster alerts, which provides notifications, guidelines, and precautionary measures to address urban flooding in their areas so they can stay alert and informed.

