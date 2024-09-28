Flood alert issued in Nepal, heavy rainfall to cause rise in river levels

Kathmandu [Nepal], September 28 : The Department of Flood Forecasting Division, Nepal, issues a flood alert for various parts of the country, warning people that the water levels of various rivers will continue to rise following heavy rainfall, asking them to exercise caution.

In a press release, the Department of Flood Forecasting Division said that the main affected areas include the rivers towards west of Arun Basin (Sankhuwasabha District) to Banganga (Kapilvastu District) (also including Arun, Dudhkoshi, Sunkoshi, Bagmati, Narayani, Tinau, Banganga and their tributaries).

Roads and houses across Nepal were severely inundated due to incessant rainfall.

The release further said, "A significant flood warning for the next 24 hours is in effect for the rivers west of the Arun Basin until Banganga Basin. Almost all monitored rivers in the region have exceeded warning levels, with many approaching critical danger levels."

It added, "Current observations indicate that Sunkoshi and Bagmati Rivers are already above danger levels and continuing to rise; while Arun, Dudhkoshi, Narayani, Tinau, and Banganga rivers have crossed warning thresholds and are escalating."

On weather conditions, the Department of Flood Forecasting Division said that continuous rainfall is being reported in the catchment areas of each river, with a forecast of additional heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours. "This persistent precipitation is expected to exacerbate the flooding situation," it added.

The department further urged people to avoid unnecessary travel and remain in safe, elevated areas. It also asked the people to keep an eye on news and updates for the latest information. It further said, "Be ready to evacuate if you are in low-lying areas. For further assistance, contact the Flood Forecasting Section (Toll-Free: 1155) local authorities or emergency services if you require immediate help or evacuation assistance."

