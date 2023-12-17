Floods displace over 6,500 people in Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Dec 17 Floods displaced more than 6,500 people in four states in Malaysia following heavy rains on Sunday.

The east coast states of Kelantan and Terengganu are the worst hit, with more than 6,370 people being held in 39 flood relief centres, according to the Social Welfare Department.

Meanwhile, the west coast states of Perak and Selangor recorded 85 and 50 flood victims, respectively, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Meteorological Department has issued warnings of heavy rains due to the northeast monsoon, which typically lasts from October to March, with strong winds and rough seas expected in northern states and the country's east coast.

