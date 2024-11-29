Floods displace over 98,000, kill three in Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Nov 29 Worsening floods have displaced 98,129 people and killed three across several states in Malaysia as of 8 pm local time on Friday.

The worst affected areas are the east coast states of Kelantan and Terengganu, with 72,475 and 19,294 people evacuated respectively, according to the country's social welfare department.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Command Centre reported that the floods have claimed three lives as of Friday.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim barred cabinet members from going on leave. "All ministers have been asked to continue their duties and go down to the ground now," Xinhua news agency quoted Malaysia's national news agency Bernama as reporting.

