Floods force evacuation of over 9,000 in Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Dec 26 Floodings have displaced 9,967 people in Malaysia as of Monday following continuous heavy rains.

Those evacuated were being housed in 121 flood relief centres in four states, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the country's Social Welfare Department.

Meanwhile, an 11-year-old girl drowned, while another has gone missing after falling into floodwaters in Kelantan state, Pasir Mas district deputy police chief Supt Nik Aminuddin Raja Abdullah said in a statement.

The meteorological department has issued warnings of heavy rains due to the northeast monsoon, which typically lasts from October to March, with strong winds and rough seas expected, in northern states and the east coast of the Southeast Asian country.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor