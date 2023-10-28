Flu cases remain at alert level in Japan

Tokyo, Oct 28 The average number of influenza patients per regularly monitored medical institution in Japan this week came to 16.41, exceeding the alert level of 10 for the second consecutive week, the Health Ministry said.

About 5,000 such designated facilities across the country reported 81,160 flu cases, up more than 26,000 from the previous seven-day period, the National Institute of Infectious Diseases said on Friday.

The per-institution count was highest in Ehime, at 39.90, exceeding the threshold of 30 cases for local authorities to issue a warning, Xinhua news agency reported.

Thirty prefectures surpassed the threshold of 10 for an advisory, including Chiba Prefecture with 29.39, Saitama 28.41, Fukushima 27.09 and Hyogo 23.36.

Meanwhile, the per-institution number of Covid-19 infection cases in the country stood at 3.25 in the week through Sunday, down for the seventh consecutive week.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor