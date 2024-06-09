FM Katz welcomes IAEA Iran decision

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 9 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz welcomed what he called the "important decision" made International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors demanding that Iran comply with its international obligations and "cease advancing its dangerous nuclear program."

"This is the first resolution in 19 months on Iranian violations, paving the way for further actions against Iran's nuclear activities," said Katz. "This resolution emphasizes the danger Iran poses to global security and stability and underscores the free world's determination to halt Iran's nuclear program."

Katz also pledged that "Israel will continue to expose Iran's true nature to the world."

"We must not stop here," he said. "The free world must stop Iran now - before it's too late." (ANI/TPS)

