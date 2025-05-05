FM Nirmala Sitharaman arrives in Milan to attend ADB's 58th annual meeting

Milan [Italy], May 5 : Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman has arrived in Milan, Italy, to attend the 58th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), scheduled from May 4 to 7.

Sitharaman is leading the Indian delegation comprising officials from the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance.

"Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman is received by Ambassador Vani Rao and Consul General Lavanya Kumar after her arrival at the Milan Malpensa Airport, Italy. The Union Finance Minister will participate in the 58th ADB Annual Meeting in Milan," the Ministry of Finance posted on X.

The meetings will be attended by official delegations of the Board of Governors of ADB, official delegations of ADB members and international financial institutions.

The meetings will be attended by official delegations of the Board of Governors of ADB, official delegations of ADB members and international financial institutions. The Union Finance Minister will participate in the Annual Meeting's focal events like the Governors' Business Session, Governor's Plenary Session and as a panelist in the ADB Governors' Seminar on "Cross-Border Collaboration for Future Resilience."

On the sidelines of the ADB's 58th Annual Meeting, Sitharaman will also hold bilateral meetings with Finance Ministers of Italy, Japan, and Bhutan, in addition to meetings with the President of ADB, the President of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), and the Governor of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), Finance ministry said in a release.

The Union Finance Minister will also interact with the Indian diaspora in Milan, besides meeting global think-tanks, business leaders and CEOs, and participating in a Plenary Session of the NEXT Milan Forum at the Bocconi University on "Balancing Economic and Climate Resilience."

The visit includes official ADB engagements, bilateral discussions, interactions with stakeholders, and participation in global policy dialogues.

