FM Sitharaman meets Singapore's President, expresses confidence in expanding trade

New Delhi [India], January 16 : Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday met with Singapore's President Tharman Shanmugaratnam in New Delhi and discussed a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between both nations highlighting sectors such as fintech and digital technologies.

Singapore's Minister for Transport and Second Minister for Finance, Chee Hong Tat, was also present during the meeting.

https://x.com/finminindia/status/1879835520513319044?s=48&t=CSE0glwGSDCXRHUtG7cLjw

Sharing the pictures of the meet, the Ministry of Finance wrote, "Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman met Singapore President Mr. @Tharman_S, in New Delhi, today. Mr Chee Hong Tat, Singapore's Minister for Transport and Second Minister for Finance, was also present during the meeting."

"The two leaders discussed #ComprehensiveStrategicPartnership between the two countries highlighting sectors such as #fintech, #digital technologies, #semiconductor ecosystem and #skill development," the post added.

According to the Ministry of Finance, Both sides expressed confidence in expanding trade and investment relations over the coming decades.

Singapore's President Shanmugaratnam also met with BJP national president and Union Minister JP Nadda under the 'Know BJP' initiative.

Earlier in the day, Singapore President and his wife on Thursday laid a wreath at Rajghat.

Shanmugaratnam's state visit commemorated the 60th anniversary of bilateral relations between India and Singapore.

The Ministry of External Affairs said in a post on X, "President Tharman Shanmugaratnam of Singapore paid his tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat this morning. Bapu's ideals and teachings continue to inspire us all."

The Rashtrapati Bhavan in a statement said, "President Droupadi Murmu accorded a ceremonial welcome to Tharman Shanmugaratnam, President of the Republic of Singapore at Rashtrapati Bhavan."

Singapore's High Commissioner Simon Wong said that the visit kicked off with a resplendent welcome ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"President Tharman Shanmugaratnam's State Visit commemorating the 60th anniversary of bilateral relations kicks off with a resplendent welcome ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. HC Wong"

He added that Singaporeans from all over India came to welcome the President.

Notably, the president is on a state visit to India from January 14-18.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor