Focus of Quad Summit is on 'future', sustainable development, harnessing technologies: Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish

New York [US], September 21 : Stating that the focus of the upcoming Quad Summit is on the future, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations at New York, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents the message of Indian youth at the global stage.

While speaking toon Wednesday, Harish said that the future lies with the youth and India has the largest youth component globally.

"We look forward eagerly to PM's visit and to hear his message. But, as the Secretary-General said, we have a system built by our grandfathers, and this is not a future that we can leave for our grandchildren. So, the focus of the summit is the future, and our youth are the future. India has the largest youth component globally," P Harish said.

"I think when PM speaks, he brings the message of the youth of India to the whole world - what are their aspirations, what is their example, what is their contribution to our development process, to our growth process. I think the focus here is going to be on sustainable development, financing for development," he added.

The Quad Leaders' Summit will be held on Saturday in Wilmington, Delaware, the hometown of US President Joe Biden.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday to discuss regional security and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

The Ambassador further said that a significant focus will be paid to increase the youth's involvement in all aspects of governance and nation-building.

"A significant focus will be on looking at how we can harness technologies. Again, keeping in view. The focus is on the future and that we need to involve the youth. How do we bring in the youth in all aspects of governance, in all aspects of nation-building, and in all aspects of our development process? I think this will be a big focus and we are eagerly waiting to look forward and to hear the Prime Minister's message," he added.

The envoy highlighted that new technologies will be looked upon, and new developments in science and technology have brought forth new areas like AI, biotechnology.

"At the UN, this is an important issue for us, along with our friends and partners, to see how we can counter-terrorism and how to ensure that there is no financing for terrorism...I think we will also be looking at the new technologies that have come up, new developments in science and technology have brought forth new areas like AI, biotechnology - how do we harness these technologies, and how we have a governance structure for these technologies that is equitable and which will ensure that countries of the Global South have access to these technologies in an affordable manner..." the envoy said.

PM Modi's three-day visit to the US begins Saturday, September 21, packed with high-level meetings with global leaders, the annual Quad summit, and participation in key discussions at the United Nations.

He will be attending the QUAD (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue) Leaders' Summit and the Summit of the Future (SOTF) at the United Nations in New York.

Along with that, he will hold some key bilateral meetings during his visit.

The last Quad Leaders' Summit, the fifth edition, was held in Hiroshima, Japan, on May 20 last year.

Quad partners are working together to address climate change and support regional partners, in particular the countries in the Indo-Pacific.

