Followers bid farewell to Dalai Lama as he leaves for Karnataka

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 3 : Tibetan spiritual leader the 14th Dalai Lama left Dharamshala for his visit to South India. Hundreds of followers gathered at Kangra Airport to see him off.

Dalai Lama will stay at Tashi Lhunpo Monastery in Bylakuppe, Karnataka for over a month. His stay in South India will depend on cold weather conditions of Dharamshala.

Tibetan Buddhist nuns chanted prayers for his safe journey and good health.

"My name is Santosh Kumari. I came from Kinnaur. Because Dalai Lama is going out, I came to see him. Dalai Lama is very important to us," she told ANI.

Melissa, a student from the US, also came to see Dalai Lama with her friends.

"I am a student from the US. We came to see off His Holiness Dalai Lama and we want to wish him a safe journey for staying in South India for two months and very relaxing stay. The Dalai Lama is a symbol of peace in the world and that's why he is important for foreigners and everyone in the world," she said.

Tenzin Thamcho, a Tibetan monk, toldthat Dalai Lama is going to ordain the monks whoever have not been able to visit the northern side.

"I am a faculty member lecturer. Today His Holiness the Dalai Lama is leaving down to South India in Karnataka so we are here to see him and the pray for his safety. Some are saying Dalai Lama is leaving for one month and some are saying two months. Bylakuppe is the largest settlement down there and what way came to nine was there there are lots of monks to be ordained. So he is going down to the ordain the monks and the give the blessing to the South Indian People who could not come to the north side," he said.

"Dalai Lama is like a honeybee. As long as the queen bee is inside, the bees gather. Just like that, we find peace whenever he is around," he added.

