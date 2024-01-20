"Fool me twice, shame on me...": Bilawal's veiled jibe on joining forces with Nawaz Sharif

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 20 : Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Friday refuted any chances of forming a coalition with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) after the February 8 general elections.

Notably, the PPP and PML-N were major partners in the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) 16-month government that was formed after overthrowing the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government in April 2022.

However, as the general elections draw near, the PPP has been on a rampage against its former coalition partners, blaming the PML-N for the skyrocketing inflation and economic mismanagement in the short-term government.

On being asked about aligning with ML-N in an interview with Geo News, Bilawal said, "Who told you that the PPP will form a coalition government with them [PML-N]? I have stated this before as well: 'Fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice, shame on me'."

"If they were banking on the [PPP] to form their government, then it will be tough for them," Bilawal said, as he noted that the PML-N is not in a good position in Punjab as it has been in the past.

The PPP leader further said that people from across the spectrum are against PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif becoming the prime minister for the fourth time. He noted that his party would bring independent candidates into their fold to form a government and elect its premier, Geo News reported.

Recalling the PDM's tenure, the PPP chief blamed the PML-N for not following up on the commitments made with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which put the country at stake.

"Their decision hurt the economy," he said, terming the PML-N leaders' narrative of "sacrificing politics for saving the state" a "joke".

On being asked about Imran Khan-led PTI, Bilawal said that as a "democratic politician", he is not in favour of any party's electoral symbol being taken away as it is crucial to any campaign.

"I would not want it; however, it is written in the law that a party should hold internal polls. When the PTI was in the government, they were told to hold intra-party elections," Bilawal said.

"Party workers had to bear this loss because of PTI's legal team," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor