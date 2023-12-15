For Charlie Puth, planning his wedding to Brooke Sansone is 'more intense' than planning a tour

Los Angeles, Dec 15 Singer-songwriter Charlie Puth, ahead of his performance at TikTok's In the Mix event over the weekend, has shared that he tends to be a bit more secretive with regard to his wedding plans.

"I like to keep some things in the confines of our home, of course, because stuff gets out so easily”, he said. He revealed that "planning a wedding is a lot like planning a tour, reports People magazine.

He said: “It's probably even more intense". The singer and Sansone, who is a family friend, have been romantically linked since the summer of 2022, but first revealed their relationship publicly as part of a post for his 31st birthday. He then popped the question in September 2023.

"I've known her. I mean, she grew up one town over from me in New Jersey, and my parents know her parents," Puth said, quoted by People. "Her dad has been best friends with my dad since the third grade, so it's kind of like I'm just gaining another family right away, even before the wedding. And they've also known me before the fame, before everything, so I can't think of a better situation, quite frankly.”

The couple's love is particularly evident in their thoughtful generosity towards one another. On December 2, Puth celebrated his 32nd birthday with Sansone, whom he says got him "the coolest present ever.”

"She got me an Apple computer, an Apple 2 from 1991," he shares. "(The) serial number's from December of 1991, which is obviously when I was born, and the computer came with old recording software on it. Obviously, it's very rudimental, but it's so cool just to see how they were able to record music in the past.”

Expressing his happiness with the gift, Puth noted that Sansone "searched far and wide for that gift, we both love giving gifts," before stating "now I've got to top it for her birthday.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor