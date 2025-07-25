"For India, it is always friendship first," says PM Modi

Male [Maldives], July 25 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that India has always been a close friend of the Maldives, and for India, it has always been "friendship first."

PM Modi said that the Maldives holds an important place in both India's Neighbourhood First policy and Ocean Vision.

India is the closest neighbour of the Maldives. The Maldives holds an important place in both India's Neighbourhood First policy and Ocean Vision. India is also proud to be the most trusted friend of the Maldives. Whether it is a disaster or a pandemic, India has always stood by it as the first responder. Whether it's about providing essential commodities or handling the economy after Covid. India has always worked together with the Maldives. For us, it is always friendship first," he said.

PM Modi congratulated Muizzu on the anniversary of 60 years of their Independence and thanked him for inviting him as the Guest of Honour.

"On behalf of all Indians, I congratulate and convey my heartiest greetings to the President and the people of Maldives on the historic anniversary of 60 years of Independence. I express my heartfelt gratitude to the President for the invitation on this historic occasion as a Guest of Honour. This year, India and Maldives are also celebrating 60 years of their diplomatic relations. But the roots of our relationship are older than history and as deep as the sea," he said.

Both the leaders also released postage stamps containing traditional boats of both countries.

"We released postage stamps containing traditional boats of both countries. It shows that we are not just neighbours, but also friends," he said.

Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, while speaking on the occasion, said that they discussed ways to expand this vital sector through enhanced cooperation and connectivity, including the commencement of direct flights to further enhance this connectivity.

He said, "Our flagship greater Male connectivity project, once completed, will stand as a lasting symbol of the enduring partnership between India and Maldives. I express my sincere appreciation to India for the provision of 72 vehicles to the Maldives National Defence Force. The handover of the remaining 3,300 housing units from the 4,000 housing units project marks a major step forward in my government's policy in addressing housing needs across the Maldives. I thank the Government of India for its role as the Maldives principal partner in the health sector. India remains a key source market for Maldivian tourism. We discussed ways to expand this vital sector through enhanced cooperation and connectivity, including the commencement of direct flights to further enhance this connectivity," he said.

