"For India, One Earth, One Family and One Future is a commitment": PM Modi at UN's Summit of The Future

New York [US], September 23 : Asserting that India is committed to protecting the interests of humanity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that 'One earth, One Family and One future' is a commitment of the country.

In his address at the UN's 'Summit of The Future' PM Modi said India has elevated 250 million people out of poverty and shown that sustainable development can be successful.

"For India, One Earth, One Family, One Future is a commitment. This commitment is also reflected in our initiatives such as 'One Earth, One Health, and 'One Sun, One World, One Grid'. India will continue to work in thought, words and deeds to protect the interests of all humanity and for global prosperity."

He called for balanced regulation at a global level for safe and responsible use of technology.

"There is a need for balanced regulation at a global level for safe and responsible use of technology. We need global digital governance, which ensures that national sovereignty and integrity are upheld. Digital Public Infrastructure should be a bridge, not a barrier. For global good, India is ready to share its digital infrastructure with the entire world."

The Prime Minister expressed India's willingness to share its experiences of success with the Global South. He said that the success of humanity lies in "collective strength" and not the battlefield.

"In the biggest elections of human history held in June, people of India gave me the opportunity to serve them for a third straight time. Today, I have come to bring the voice of one-sixth humanity to you. When we discuss about the global future, we must accord the highest priority to a human centric approach."

"While prioritising sustainable development, we must also ensure human welfare, food, health security. By lifting 250 million people out of poverty in India, we have demonstrated that sustainable development can be successful. We are ready to share our experiences of our success with the Global South. Success of humanity lies in our collective strength, not in the battlefield," he added.

He called for reforms in the global institutions and termed reform as the key to relevance.

"For ensuring global peace and development, reforms are necessary in the global institutions. Reform is the key to relevance. Permanent membership of African Union to the G20 at the New Delhi Summit was an important step in this direction," he added.

He said terrorism is a serious threat to global peace.

"While on one hand, terrorism continues to be a serious threat to global peace and security, on the other hand, cyber, maritime and space are emerging as new theatres of conflict. On all these issues, I will stress that global action must match global ambition," he said.

At the UN Summit of the Future, world leaders adopted a Pact for the Future that included a Global Digital Compact and a Declaration on Future Generations.

The Pact covers a broad range of themes, including peace and security, sustainable development, climate change, digital cooperation, human rights, gender, youth and future generations, and the transformation of global governance.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor