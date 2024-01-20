Foreign devotees arrive in Ayodhya ahead of Pran Pratishtha, chant Lord Ram's name

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 20 : A devotee from New York who arrived in Ayodhya ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22, chanted Lord Ram's name and called Ayodhya a beautiful place.

"I have come from New York, USA. I have come here as the temple of Lord Ram is being built. Ayodhya is a beautiful place..." the devotee, Chaitanya Swami, said.

Another devotee, Prabhupad Jeevan Das, who arrived from Europe said he is very enthusiastic for the Pran Pratishtha as it is a glorious occasion which will change people's lives.

Several other foreign devotees also arrived in Ayodhya ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22.

Meanwhile, in Sydney, the Indian diaspora celebrated the occasion by organising a car rally on Saturday.

In the event, more than 100 cars participated and five thousand people attended the celebrations.

In the visuals captured by ANI, hundreds of cars were seen lined up on the roads and people were dancing with holding flags inscribed with images of Lord Ram.

Moreover, people celebrated the occasion with fireworks and waving Lord Ram flags.

Amid the growing excitement and anticipation over the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya, more celebrations have been planned across hundreds of temples in Australia in the next two days.

Earlier in the US, hundreds of Indians organised a car rally in Edison, New Jersey.

More than 350 cars participated in the rally. Visuals accessed byshowed people from the Hindu community holding flags inscribed with images of Lord Ram and several cars lining up on the streets.

Meanwhile, the President of the Mauritius Sanatan Dharm Temples Federation, Bhojraj Ghoorbin informed that all temples in Mauritius will organise Ramayan Chanting on January 22, commemorating the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram in Ayodhya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the ceremonial installation of the idol of Lord Ram Lalla inside the sanctum sanctorum of the grand temple on January 22.

A host of leaders and dignitaries from all walks of life have been invited to the grand temple opening in Ayodhya.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya began on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

