Foreign devotees take holy dip at Triveni Sangam, call it 'experience beyond words'

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 3 : Foreign devotees on Monday took third 'Amrit Snan' at the Triveni Sangam on Basant Panchami in Prayagraj, pilgrims from Slovenia to Ukraine and Germany expressed their gratitude, with many describing the moment as energising, blessed, and beyond words.

A devotee from Slovenia, marking his birthday on the day, shared, "This is very special because today is my birthday. I celebrated it by taking a holy dip. It is amazing, and I thank India, Maa Ganga, Yamuna, Saraswati, the people, and the sages."

A German devotee, visibly excited, described the experience as "energising" and "amazing."

"I'm so excited. It's amazing. It feels very energising," he said.

A devotee from Ukraine, on his second Maha Kumbh, called it "the happiest day of my life," emphasising the profound impact of the spiritual experience.

"I am feeling amazing and blessed. This is the happiest day of my life. This is my second Maha Kumbh. Amazing experience," she said.

For many, like another foreign pilgrim, words couldn't capture the depth of the moment. "It is an experience beyond words, and I feel very blessed."

Another devotee echoed similar sentiments, expressing immense happiness to be at the Triveni Sangam. "I am so happy to be here. I have taken a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam," he said.

Notably, flower petals being showered on saints and seers who have gathered for 'Amrit Snan' at the Triveni Sangam on the occasion of Basant Panchami.

More than 6.22 million devotees took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam as of 8 am on Monday on the third 'Amrit Snan,' officials said.

As of February 2, over 349.7 million (34.97 crore) devotees have participated in the sacred bathing ritual since the commencement of the Maha Kumbh Mela on January 13, according to the Uttar Pradesh Information Department.

The number of Kalpwasisdevotees observing month-long spiritual austeritieshas exceeded 1 million, adding to the spiritual fervour.

Apart from this, a total of 5.22 million pilgrims have taken dip today as part of the Amrit Snan on Basant Panchmi.

Prayagraj witnessed a massive influx of devotees on the occasion of Basant Panchami, with thousands taking a holy dip in the sacred Triveni Sangam- the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati.

