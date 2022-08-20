Foreign exchange reserves fell $2.24 bn to $570.74 bn

Foreign exchange reserves fell $2.24 bn to $570.74 bn

Mumbai, Aug 20 The foreign exchange reserves for the week ended August 12 fell $2.24 billion to $5.70.74 billion, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data.

In the reporting week, the fall in reserves was due to decline in Foreign Currency Assets (FCA). It has declined by $2.7 billion to $506.994 billion.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) increased $102 million to $18.133 billion.

The country's reserve position with IMF also rose by $7 million to $4.994 billion in the reporting week, as per the data.

