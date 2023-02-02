Foreign Funding Case: Islamabad HC rejects PTI's petition against ECP verdict

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) rejected Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI)'s petition against the ruling of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday, Geo News reported.

Regarding the foreign funding case, a bigger bench of the IHC, comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, Justice Miangul Hassan, and Justice Babar Sattar reserved its verdict on January 11, after arguments were completed.

The election commission issued a show cause notice to the PTI in August 2022 after concluding that the party received financing from banned sources.

Later, the notice was challenged in the IHC. The verdict, today was announced verbally.

Earlier, in its reserved judgement, the ECP bench stated that prohibited funding against the PTI had been confirmed. The ECP found unanimously that the party received cash from business billionaire Arif Naqvi and 34 other foreign nationals.

In its ruling, the ECP also stated that former Prime Minister Imran Khan made a false declaration on the PTI illegal funding issue. The money also violated Article 6 of the Political Parties Act,

During the hearing, the court had observed that the ECP's responsibility was merely to do what the Constitution permitted -- which was limited to the confiscation of funds.

While the ECP during the hearing claimed that it had no power to change its decision, the court had observed that should the PTI present in the court satisfactory evidence -- proving the legitimacy of the funds -- the amount would not be confiscated, reported Geo News.

The PTI counsel had argued during that hearing that the ECP had declared it a "foreign-aided" party and had rejected the declaration of PTI chief Imran Khan false."Political parties' finances are looked after by a chartered accountant," he argued. "The ECP has targeted PTI."

The commission found that donations were taken from America, Australia, Canada and the UAE, reported Geo News. The PTI received funds from 34 individuals and 351 businesses including companies, the ECP verdict stated.

( With inputs from ANI )

