Foreign, Indian artists perform 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' at India International Dance and Music Festival

New Delhi [India], October 21 : On the third day of the 9th c being held at the Kamani Authori in New Delhi, artists from Russia, Iraq, Turkmenistan, Taiwan and India performed Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam on Saturday.

This includes the modern dance ensemble Raketa from Russia, the Sharya Folk Group from Iraq, Zhen Yun Lin Ge Puppet Theatre from Taiwan, the Nazli dance group from Turkmenistan and artists from India. The dance was choreographed by noted Bharatnatyam exponent Priya Venkatraman.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Director General of the Indian Council of Cultural Relations Ambassador Abhay Kumar said, "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam or The Whole World is a Family, is a core Indian philosophy which comes from the ancient Indian thinking. We in India see the rest of the world as a family and the 9th India-International Dance and Music Festival is a gathering of family members from a dozen countries."

Later in the event, after scintillating performances, Ambassador Abhay Kumar felicitated the artists.

The 9th India-international-dance-and-music-festival" is being organised in New Delhi.

The three-day extravaganza highlights the rich cultural tapestry of India and the world, bringing together talented artists from various countries to showcase their extraordinary talents.

The event organised by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) has an objective to celebrate the harmonious convergence of diverse cultures and traditions through the universal language of dance and music.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor