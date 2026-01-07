"Foreign intervention unacceptable": Iranian envoy to India slams US remarks on Iran protests

New Delhi [India], January 7 : Iran has said that the United States is interfering in its internal affairs amid ongoing protests over rising prices and economic hardship, rejecting Washington's statements and warnings as unacceptable foreign intervention.

Iran's Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali said that protests and economic demands are natural and common phenomena in all countries, and Iran is no exception but US is trying to turning a domestic issue into an instrument of political pressure, media warfare, and foreign intervention which is entirely unacceptable.

Speaking to ANI, Ambassador Mohammad Fathali, said Iran recognises peaceful protest as a democratic right but strongly opposes what he described as Western attempts to politicise domestic issues and apply external pressure.

"We certainly regard such statements and positions, including expressions of support by certain US officials for protesters, as a clear interference in our country's internal affairs. Sectoral protests and economic demands are natural and common phenomena in all countries, and Iran is no exception. In the Islamic Republic of Iran, both the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and the President have explicitly stated that peaceful protest is a right of the people and must be heard and pursued through legal channels," Fathali said.

The Ambassador stressed that while Iran allows lawful and peaceful expression of public demands, using internal developments as tools of media warfare or political pressure violates international norms.

"However, turning a domestic issue into an instrument of political pressure, media warfare, and foreign intervention is entirely unacceptable and contrary to the principles of international law and the Charter of the United Nations," he added.

His remarks come as US President Donald Trump has issued repeated warnings over the protests in Iran.

On Sunday, speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said, "We're watching it very closely. If they start killing people like they have in the past, I think they're going to get hit very hard by the United States."

Earlier in a Truth Social post, Trump said, "If Iran shots and violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue. We are locked and loaded and ready to go. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

According to local media reports, at least 19 protesters and one member of the security forces have been killed during clashes in Iran.

Fathali said Iran's political system is rooted in public mandate and democratic participation.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran is a democratic system that derives its legitimacy from the will and votes of the people. All officials, from the local level to the highest offices of the state, are elected through democratic elections," he said.

He added that Iranian authorities are working to separate legitimate public demands from organised violence.

"From the perspective of the Iranian government, it is essential to clearly distinguish between legitimate public demands and organised riots aimed at destabilising the country," the envoy said.

Assuring safety for Indians in Iran, Fathali said there is no threat to foreign nationals.

"I would like to state with full confidence that there is no threat to Indian citizens like those of other countries residing in Iran. The situation in the country is under control, and public order is being maintained," he said.

Referring to Venezuela, the ambassador also criticised what he called US double standards in dealing with sovereign nations.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran... strongly condemns the actions of the United States against Venezuela, including political pressure, illegal sanctions, and any measures taken against the country's legitimate authorities," Fathali said.

He warned that unilateral US actions undermine international law and global stability, saying such approaches risk setting a dangerous precedent in international relations.

"This U.S. approach constitutes a clear example of interference in the internal affairs of an independent country and a blatant violation of fundamental principles of international law, particularly respect for national sovereignty and the right of peoples to self-determination. From Iran's perspective, unilateral and coercive US policies not only fail to resolve the problems of countries, but also exacerbate crises, fuel political instability, and impose additional suffering on nations. The case of Venezuela once again demonstrates that the instrumental use of sanctions, threats, and political pressure as tools of foreign policy is part of a dangerous and unlawful pattern that undermines international order and stability. We believe that if such actions are not met with a firm and responsible response by the international community, they risk becoming a troubling precedent in international relations, the negative consequences of which will not be confined to one or two countries, " he added.

