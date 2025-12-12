Foreign Secretary Misri meets Lankan envoy, reiterates India's continuous support after Cyclone Ditwah

New Delhi, Dec 12 Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met Sri Lanka's High Commissioner to India, Mahishini Colonne on Friday, reiterating India's commitment to support the island nation's early recovery and reconstruction efforts in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah.

During the meeting, Misri handed over essential life-saving medicines to the Ambassador, a full consignment of which will be sent to Sri Lanka through an Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft as part of India's ongoing Operation Sagar Bandhu.

"Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met Sri Lanka High Commissioner Mahishini Colonne, and reiterated India’s steadfast commitment to continued support for Sri Lanka’s early recovery and reconstruction efforts in the aftermath of the devastating Cyclone Ditwah," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted on X.

"As part of the on-going medical assistance being provided under Operation Sagar Bandhu, Foreign Secretary also handed over essential life-saving medicines, the full consignment of which will be airlifted by an IAFC17 to Colombo," it added.

India launched 'Operation Sagar Bandhu' on November 28 to provide urgent search and rescue and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) support to Sri Lanka in the wake of Cyclone Ditwah, which has caused severe flooding, landslides, loss of life and widespread disruption across the island nation.

On Thursday, Sri Lanka's Deputy Minister of Health Muditha Hansaka Wijemuni and Secretary to the Ministry of Health and Mass Media Anil Jasinghe visited the field hospital operated by the Indian Army in Mahiyanganaya near Kandy and appreciated the critical support being offered to flood-affected people.

"Hon. Dr. Muditha Hansaka Wijemuni, Deputy Minister of Health, and Dr. Anil Jasinghe, Secretary to the Ministry of Health and Mass Media, visited the field hospital operated by Indian Army in Mahiyanganaya near Kandy. They reviewed the ongoing medical operations and appreciated the critical support being extended to flood-affected communities under Operation Sagar Bandhu," Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka posted on X.

On Wednesday, Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka stated that Shatrujeet Brigade Integrated Task Force swiftly repaired the cyclone-damaged Optical Fiber Cable (OFC) responsible for a widespread communications blackout in Mahiyanganaya.

"Operation Sagar Bandhu restores critical connectivity. Following the devastating effects of Cyclone Ditwah in Sri Lanka, the Indian Army's Shatrujeet Brigade Integrated Task Force swiftly repaired the cyclone-damaged Optical Fiber Cable (OFC) responsible for a widespread communications blackout in Mahiyanganaya, near Kandy. This rapid action successfully restored essential connectivity to affected areas. This reaffirms the India's commitment as a first responder, restoring robust and reliable communication infrastructure when it is needed most," Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka wrote in a post on X.

