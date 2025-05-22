Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Japanese Senior Deputy FM Namazu hold key talks on Indo-Pacific cooperation

Tokyo (Japan), May 22 : Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met with Hiroyuki Namazu, Senior Deputy Foreign Minister of Japan, to discuss India-Japan cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region and other shared interests.

The Indian Embassy in Japan shared the update on social media with the hashtag #ConnectingHimalayaswithMountFuji.

Misri also met Takehiro Funakoshi, Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs, Government of Japan for the Foreign Secretary-Vice Minister Dialogue in Tokyo. Discussions covered advancing the India Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, and conveying India's message on zero tolerance for terror.

Meanwhile, an All-Party Parliamentary Delegation from India met with Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya in Tokyo, reaffirming India's firm national consensus and resolute commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms.

During the meeting, Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya expressed strong support for India's counter-terrorism stance, praised the restraint shown by New Delhi, and called for strict action against the perpetrators of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. He emphasized that "terrorism must be eliminated" and noted that he had been briefed on the matter by External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar.

Echoing this, JD(U) MP and delegation leader Sanjay Kumar Jha toldthat India's position was conveyed firmly and received strong support from the Japanese side. "The Minister appreciated our stand and clearly stated that those behind such acts must be punished. He supported India's position and acknowledged the seriousness of the Pahalgam incident," Jha said.

Earlier in the day, the delegation paid floral tributes at the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Edogawa, Tokyo. This gesture symbolised India's enduring commitment to peace and principled stand in global affairs, setting the tone for the delegation's broader message of non-violence and justice.

Building on this, Jha addressed the media with a strong appeal to world leaders to unite in isolating Pakistan for its role in sponsoring terrorism. "After the Pahalgam terror attack, it's clear that Pakistan continues to fund, train, and harbour terrorists. Our aim is to highlight this through Operation Sindoor and urge global unity against such state-backed terror," he stated.

Prior to the diplomatic meetings, the Indian Ambassador to Japan, Sibi George, briefed the All-Party Delegation. He noted that Japan was the first country to respond with solidarity after the Pahalgam attack. The Indian Embassy in Tokyo also shared that India's zero-tolerance stance on cross-border terrorismcentral to Operation Sindoorwould be strongly emphasized in all international engagements.

The All-Party Parliamentary Delegation comprises Ambassador Mohan Kumar, BJP MPs Dr. Hemang Joshi, Aparajita Sarangi, Brij Lal, and Pradan Baruah; CPI(M) MP John Brittas; and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee. The team will continue its outreach in Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, and Singapore to build consensus on India's counter-terrorism efforts and rally global support post-Pahalgam.

The series of diplomatic engagements in Tokyo mark India's proactive global outreach and underline its determination to strengthen strategic ties and lead an international campaign against terrorism.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor