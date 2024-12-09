Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri holds delegation-level talks with Bangladeshi counterpart Md. Jashim Uddin in Dhaka

Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 9 : Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri arrived in Dhaka on Monday to hold discussions with key officials of Bangladesh's interim government.

First on Misri's agenda was the Foreign Office Consultation (FOC) between him and his counterpart Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Jashim Uddin which was held at the State guest house Padma.

Key issues on the agenda include trade, visa policies, connectivity, border killings, water-sharing, and other matters of mutual interest, Daily Star Bangladesh reported. Misri is expected to brief the media later in the day.

This visit marks the first high-level engagement between the two nations since the interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus, assumed office in Bangladesh. The discussions aim to address a broad range of issues, including recent incidents of violence against minorities, and the arrest of spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das.

Earlier On December 4, Shafiqul Alam, the Press Secretary to Bangladesh's Chief Adviser, confirmed that these meetings would focus on areas of mutual interest.

In September, Bangladesh's Foreign Adviser Md Touhid Hossain had met Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Both sides had agreed to maintain a "good working relationship" and continue regular FOC meetings to advance bilateral cooperation.

Meanwhile, escalating violence against minority groups remains a pressing concern. On December 6, the Mahabhagya Lakshminarayan Mandir, a Hindu temple in Dhor village near Dhaka, was allegedly set on fire. Babul Ghosh, the temple's supervisor, filed a complaint against unidentified attackers, alleging that petrol was poured on the idols before the assailants fled. He further claimed that the attack likely had ulterior motives beyond vandalism.

Spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das, arrested on sedition charges on November 25, remains in custody. India's Ministry of External Affairs has urged the Bangladesh government to ensure that his legal rights are protected and that his trial is conducted transparently. The next hearing in his case is set for January 2, 2025.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will also meet with Foreign Adviser Touhid Hossain and Chief Adviser of Bangladesh's interim government Muhammad Yunus later in the day.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor