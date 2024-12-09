Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri meets Bangladesh's Foreign Advisor Md Touhid Hossain

Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 9 : Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri held a meeting with Bangladesh's Foreign Affairs Advisor Md Touhid Hossain in Dhaka on Monday.

Misri arrived in Dhaka on Monday to hold discussions with senior officials of Bangladesh's interim government. After arrival, Vikram Misri and his Bangladesh's counterpart Jashim Uddin held delegation-level talks at the State guest house Padma.

Key issues on the agenda include trade, visa policies, connectivity, border killings, water-sharing, and other matters of mutual interest, Daily Star Bangladesh reported.

This visit marks the first high-level engagement between the two nations since the interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus, assumed office in Bangladesh. The discussions aim to address a broad range of issues, including recent incidents of violence against minorities, and the arrest of spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das.

Earlier on December 4, Shafiqul Alam, the Press Secretary to Bangladesh's Chief Advisor, confirmed that these meetings would focus on areas of mutual interest.

"We were looking forward to the meeting of the visit of the Indian Foreign Secretary, the both Foreign Secretaries are going to talk issues of mutual interest and we hope these meetings are going to help deepen ties between the two neighbours," Alam said while speaking to ANI.

Being asked about the ties with India, he said, "We think that our relations with India remain okay and we are trying to better our relationship. Both countries are trying to deepen our relationship and we hope in the coming days and coming months the relations will be much better."

Meanwhile, escalating violence against minority groups remains a pressing concern. On December 6, the Mahabhagya Lakshminarayan Mandir, a Hindu temple in Dhor village near Dhaka, was allegedly set on fire. Babul Ghosh, the temple's supervisor, filed a complaint against unidentified attackers, alleging that petrol was poured on the idols before the assailants fled.

He further claimed that the attack likely had ulterior motives beyond vandalism. Spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das, who was arrested on sedition charges on November 25, remains in custody. Ministry of External Affairs has urged the Bangladesh government to ensure that his legal rights are protected and that his trial is conducted transparently. The next hearing in his case is set for January 2, 2025.

In September, Bangladesh's Foreign Adviser Md Touhid Hossain had met Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The two sides had agreed to maintain a "good working relationship" and continue regular Foreign Office Consultation meetings to advance bilateral cooperation.

