Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri strengthens India-Mauritius ties during three-day visit

Port Louis [Mauritius], December 22 : Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri arrived in Mauritius for a three-day visit, marking the first high-level bilateral engagement between India and Mauritius following the formation of the new government led by Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam.

The visit, aimed at strengthening the longstanding India-Mauritius relationship, focused on reinforcing the people-centred development partnership between the two nations.

The High Commission of India, Mauritius posted on X (formerly Twitter): "Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met Shri Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, former Prime Minister and Leader of Mouvement Socialiste Militant Party. Discussions covered the special nature of India-Mauritius ties and the people-focused nature of the development partnership."

Foreign Secretary, @VikramMisri met Shri @KumarJugnauth, former Prime Minister and Leader of Mouvement Socialiste Militant Party. Discussions covered the special nature of India-Mauritius ties and the people focused nature of the development partnership.#IndiaMauritius pic.twitter.com/ITOPfxGpop — India in Mauritius (@HCI_PortLouis) December 21, 2024

Upon his arrival, the High Commission of Mauritius welcomed Misri's visit, highlighting the deep ties between the two nations in a post on X.

"Welcome to Mauritius! Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri arrives for a three-day visit, marking the first high-level bilateral engagement between India and Mauritius after the formation of the new government led by Hon. PM Navin Ramgoolam. The visit will further strengthen the special India-Mauritius ties!"

Welcome to 🇲🇺! Foreign Secretary Shri @VikramMisri arrives for a three day visit, marking the first high-level bilateral engagement between India and Mauritius after the formation of the new government led by Hon. @PmRamgoolam. The visit will further strengthen the special… pic.twitter.com/hxbTzEpA5l — India in Mauritius (@HCI_PortLouis) December 20, 2024

In a gesture of environmental commitment, Misri also took part in the "Ek Ped Maa ke Naam" initiative. The High Commission posted another update on X, stating: "Honouring the spirit of Ek Ped Maa ke Naam initiative, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri planted a Norfolk Island Pine sapling. The #Plant4mother reaffirms India's commitment for a greener and healthier future."

Honouring the spirit of #Ek_Ped_Maa_Ke_Naam initiative, Foreign Secretary @VikramMisri planted a Norfolk Island Pine sapling @HCI_PortLouis. The #Plant4mother reaffirms 🇮🇳’s commitment for a greener and healthier future.#IndiaMauritius pic.twitter.com/0M318LVR9J — India in Mauritius (@HCI_PortLouis) December 21, 2024

India has long enjoyed close ties with Mauritius, a nation of 1.2 million people in the Western Indian Ocean. The relationship is anchored in shared history and culture, with nearly 70 per cent of the island's population of Indian origin. The bilateral ties are further solidified through initiatives like the introduction of a visa-free regime for Indian tourists in 2004 and a special carve-out for OCI Cards for Mauritians of Indian descent.

Cultural and educational exchanges also play a key role in this partnership. Approximately 80,000 Indian tourists visit Mauritius annually, with around 2,316 Indian students currently pursuing higher education in fields such as medicine and business.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor