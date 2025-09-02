Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri underscores UN reform, counter-terrorism at SCO Plus Meeting in Tianjin

New Delhi [India], September 2 : Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri attended the SCO Plus Meeting in Tianjin on September 1, where he underlined the importance of United Nations reform, stressed the need to keep counter-terrorism a priority, and reiterated India's commitment to sustainable development.

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared details of the Foreign Secretary's participation.

"Foreign Secretary @VikramMisri attended and delivered his remarks at the SCO Plus Meeting in Tianjin on 1 Sept 2025. He stressed on the need for UN reform, reaffirmed that fight against terrorism should remain an important priority of the SCO and highlighted 's readiness to share its expertise & initiatives for sustainable development with the SCO partners," Jaiswal said in the post.

Misri's remarks at the SCO Plus Meeting came a day after he stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had raised the issue of cross-border terrorism with Chinese President Xi Jinping during their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Tianjin on August 31.

At a special Ministry of External Affairs briefing, Misri told reporters, "The issue of cross-border terrorism was raised by the Prime Minister...he asked for China's support on this particular issue. As I said, the Chinese have extended their support in various ways in addressing this issue."

He further elaborated, "The issue of cross-border terrorism was raised by the Prime Minister, and he outlined his understanding very crisply and very specifically. He outlined the fact that this is a scourge that both China and India have been victims of, and India is still combating this menace, and he asked for China's support on this particular issue. As I said, the Chinese have extended their support in various ways on addressing this issue."

Further, Misri also noted that, "Among other issues, the two leaders also exchanged views on ways to increase and balance bilateral trade, strengthen people-to-people ties, cooperate on trans-border rivers, and jointly combat terrorism."

